Bears' Leno Jr. is really excited about rookie CB Jaylon Johnson

Bears fans are excited to see what the latest draft picks can bring to the team this season, and offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is excited for one player in particular.

On Wednesday's episode of the Gottem Podcast, the Pro Bowler said that he is really excited to watch rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson play for the Bears.

"I really enjoy watching his (Johnson's) highlight tape," Leno Jr. said. "He can play some ball."

Johnson, a defensive back out of Utah, was picked in the second round (50th overall) by the Bears and was the first defensive player the Bears selected. The Bears released starting cornerback Prince Amukamara in February and are looking for someone to take the starting job opposite Kyle Fuller.

Johnson will be up against Kevin Toliver, Tre Roberson and Artie Burns.

Pro Football Focus named Johnson as its favorite pick from the Bears, stating that Johnson is 'one of the feisteist cornerbacks in the draft class and an exceptional fit for a zone-heavy team like the Bears.'

And Leno Jr. agrees. Looking forward to seeing if the feisty cornerback out of Utah can help the Bears remain a top-ranked defense in the NFL.

