How Bears legend Steve McMichael, wife Misty found out he made Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAS VEGAS -- Misty McMichael knew it was coming. After being named a Seniors Category finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Misty had no doubt that her husband and Bears legend Steve McMichael's moment would arrive.

She just wasn't sure how.

With ESPN crews at their house, Misty felt the call for immortality was coming. It arrived in the form of one of Mongo's former teammates who already owns a gold jacket.

“We got a call from Richard Dent with his gold jacket on, and as soon as I saw him on the screen, I knew what was going on," Misty said Thursday in Las Vegas at the NFL Honors after McMichael and the Hall of Fame class of 2024 were announced. "He was happy to introduce his Bear Brother into the brotherhood of the Hall of Fame. So that was awesome.

"It’s been a wonderful, bumpy ride, but it’s been an awesome ride. It’s been amazing.”

Misty stood in for her husband, who has ALS, taking the stage alongside Bears return legend Devin Hester and the rest of the class of 2024.

While Misty received the honor in Las Vegas for her husband, Steve was at home having a viewing party with Bruce Herron, Tyrone Keys, and others.

Misty, who spearheaded the push to get McMichael into Canton, beamed as her husband finally got the recognition he has long deserved as one of the most dominant and underrated defensive tackles of the modern era.

"In the NFL world, we’ve known he should’ve been in the Hall of Fame a long time ago," Misty said. "But I wanted the whole world to know. And now, finally, the whole world knows forever and ever.”

If you aren't old enough to have watched McMichael at work or have a penchant for neglecting history, Misty has a simple request: Turn on the tape.

“Watch the film," Misty said of her husband. "The best game you’ll ever see is the ’85 Super Bowl. The best one I ever saw was actually a high school game that he played. I swear to God, he was the quarterback and he threw the ball and ran down the field and caught it and ran it for a touchdown and kicked a field goal. OK, this man played the whole game.

"He’s amazing. In football especially, but in everything he does, he’s amazing. He’s the most awesome football player I’ve ever seen. I’m a little bit biased, but y’all can watch the film."

Bias no longer plays a role. A push spearheaded by a dedicated wife was successful.

Steve McMichael is a Hall of Famer, becoming the seventh member of the 1985 Bears to be enshrined in Canton.

It was only fitting that Dent, clad in his own gold jacket, was the one to give Mongo the news he had long deserved to hear.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.