Bears legend Steve McMichael hospitalized

Chicago Bears legendary defensive tackle Steve “Mongo” McMichael was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, his family announced in a statement that was shared via WGN’s Jarrett Payton. McMichael was admitted to the hospital and is undergoing tests.

Update on Steve McMichael. Please send those prayers up for Mongo. 🙏🏽 #Bears pic.twitter.com/kUofegvTb8 — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 3, 2024

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in 2021 and has been in and out of the hospital the last couple of years. Most recently, McMichael was admitted to the hospital in mid-February and was diagnosed with MRSA. He was released a few days later after undergoing a blood transfusion.

The former Bears great spent 13 of his 15 seasons in Chicago, becoming one of the key cogs of the 1985 Super Bowl champion defense. McMichael racked up 95 sacks over the course of his career to go along with 847 tackles. In February, he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 and will be enshrined in Canton this August.

