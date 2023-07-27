Bears legend Steve McMichael among 12 senior semifinalists for Hall of Fame

Bears legendary defensive tackle Steve McMichael is one step closer to being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McMichael was named among 12 semifinalists in the Seniors category for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

McMichael spent 13 seasons with the Bears, where he was a member of the 1985 Super Bowl team. McMichael was a two-time First Team All-Pro, three-time Second Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. His 92.5 career sacks ranks second in franchise history, behind only Richard Dent (124.5).

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 Steve “Mongo” McMichael was one of the key players on the famous @ChicagoBears' 1985 defense and a two-time First-Team All-Pro. pic.twitter.com/iJw84gVsMD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 27, 2023

The other senior finalists include Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

Next month, the Hall of Fame Senior Committee will select up to three of 12 finalists to be voted on. Those finalists will be announced on Aug. 22.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire