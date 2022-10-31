Bears legend Dick Butkus reacts to Roquan Smith trade
Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus said it was a "bummer" to see Roquan Smith traded to the Ravens.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so far this season, joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North. The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they've improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.
Lance Briggs tweeted about his excitement surrounding the Bears' outlook after dealing Roquan Smith to the Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens pick up reliable defender Roquan Smith while Chicago Bears continue loading up for 2023 rebuild.
