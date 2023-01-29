What the Bears can learn from each team in the AFC, NFC Championship games

The NFL is down to its final four teams in the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Bengals, where a trip to Super Bowl 57 is on the line in Sunday’s NFC and AFC Championship games.

When looking at the four remaining teams, it’s not a shock to see each of them in a position to compete for a championship. The Eagles and Chiefs were the top-ranked seeds in their respective conferences while the 49ers and Bengals have gone on nice runs down the stretch.

Meanwhile, the Bears finished with the league’s worst record at 3-14, which included losing their final 10 games of the season. Still, there’s optimism about what this team can accomplish heading into an important offseason.

With that in mind, here’s a look at what the Bears can learn from each of the remaining teams gearing up for their respective championship games:

Eagles: How to set your young QB up for success

If there’s anything the Bears can learn from the Eagles it’s how to build around your quarterback and put him in a position to succeed. Look at the leap Jalen Hurts has taken between Year 2 and Year 3, and that’s the perfect comp for Justin Fields heading into his third season. Philadelphia has surrounded Hurts with talent on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Eagles have one of the league’s best offensive lines, a strong run game and playmakers at wide receiver. Last offseason, Philadelphia went out and got Hurts a WR1 in A.J. Brown, which has helped Hurts take significant steps forward as a passer. On defense, the Eagles have a dominant unit that makes things all the easier on a young quarterback.

When you look at the year Fields had — with a struggling offensive line, underwhelming receivers and a defense that allowed 30-plus points per game — it’s hard not to envision a similar trajectory for Fields, if the Bears build around him. Fields, who is entering the second year in Luke Getsy’s system, has the potential to be an explosive dual-threat quarterback in this league. Now, it’s up to GM Ryan Poles to help him out.

49ers: Defense still wins championships

While the focus this offseason is putting a better supporting cast around Fields, that doesn’t just include the offensive side of the ball. The Bears had one of the worst defenses in the NFL — by design, ala trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn — last season, which wasn’t helped by injuries. And there’s no denying that the defensive line was the biggest weakness, which included the league’s worst pass rush (20 sacks in 17 games) and the second-worst run defense (157.3 YPG). So when you look at the 49ers, who have one of the league’s most dominant defenses, it’s a reminder that defense is still important when it comes to contending for championships. San Francisco has made the postseason three out of the last four years, where they’ve appeared in one Super Bowl and two NFC Championships.

While the 49ers have playmakers on offense, their defense has single-handedly kept them in games and has made life a lot easier on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The run defense, in particular, has been elite. San Francisco, who allows an average 79 rushing yards per game, hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher since October 2021. That player? None other than Fields. With Fields on the roster, it’s not just about contending for the postseason, it’s about competing for Super Bowls. And while the quarterback is the most important part, there’s no substitute for a top defense.

Chiefs: How to build a consistent contender

Bears GM Ryan Poles knows a little something about what it takes to build a long-term contender in the NFL, as he hails from Kansas City which has done a better job than anyone in that department. The Chiefs have made the postseason in eight straight seasons, including five straight visits to the AFC Championship Game. That, right there, is the ultimate goal. Contending on an annual basis not just for the postseason but for a Super Bowl championship. And it starts with GM Brett Veach, who’s had a competitive mindset when it comes to building his roster. Whether that’s moving up to draft quarterback Patrick Mahomes or trading for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. or defensive end Frank Clark. Veach has put this team in a position to contend every year.

And that’s the goal for Poles, who is entering his second season. He tore the roster down to jumpstart a rebuild, he already has the quarterback in Justin Fields and he’s building this team through the draft. It’s still early on into his tenure, but Poles will likely look to replicate the success his mentor Veach has had in Kansas City. Heading into a potentially franchise-altering offseason, the Bears have the first overall pick in the NFL draft and north of $100 million in salary cap space to address a number of holes on the roster. Poles is working on the foundation with the ultimate goal of building a perennial contender.

Bengals: Importance of shoring up the offensive line

Given Poles is a former offensive lineman, the assumption is he understands the importance of a strong offensive line, especially when it comes to the success of a young franchise quarterback. And while the Bengals are dealing with some concerns along the offensive line heading into a second consecutive AFC Championship Game, it’s not for a lack of trying. Even after Cincinnati fell just short of a Super Bowl championship last season, they made it a point to address arguably the biggest weakness. They spent $74 million to upgrade the offensive line, which had allowed 55 sacks on Joe Burrow in the previous regular season. Even with three starters sidelined, the Bengals were able to keep Burrow clean in a divisional win against the Bills. Not that it’s mattered for Burrow, who’s still managed to find success behind a struggling offensive line.

The offensive line will be a focal point for Poles this offseason, especially after Fields was sacked 55 times in 15 games. Chicago certainly has some building blocks in Teven Jenkins and rookie Braxton Jones, but Poles shouldn’t shy away from targeting top veterans in free agency and young prospects in the draft. The offensive line struggled to keep Fields upright, which led to a lot of his “wow” moments in the run game. But the hope is we’ll see less running and more passing from Fields. And that starts with getting guys in the trenches who can give him the time to throw.

