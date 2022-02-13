What Bears can learn from Super Bowl 56 finalists Rams and Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in Super Bowl 56, which is an unlikely matchup considering not many had these teams pegged as Super Bowl contenders at the beginning of the season.

But there’s a reason — actually, several — why both the Rams and Bengals are just one game away from winning a championship.

There’s plenty the Bears can learn from both the Rams and Bengals in regards to what it takes to making a postseason run and making it to the big stage.

Importance of strong quarterback play

The Bears are synonymous with poor quarterback play. But the hope is that Justin Fields changes that narrative altogether. Look at the two quarterbacks in Super Bowl 56 — Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford, two quarterbacks that have found plenty of success this season. If you don’t have a solid quarterback in place, chances are you’re not going to get very far in this NFL.

Luckily for the Bears, they might have their guy in Fields, who showed plenty of promise during a rocky rookie season. If Fields is a star, he can overcome a lot. While it’s not ideal — and the Bears plan on fixing their offensive line — Burrow has been able to overcome poor pass protection because he’s a star. If Fields can get to that point — be it this season or the next — Chicago will be a contender for the Super Bowl. But it’s always best to protect your franchise QB.

Surrounding your QB with offensive weapons

When you look at the Bengals and Rams, both offenses have an arsenal of playmakers for their quarterbacks. In back-to-back years, Cincinnati surrounded Burrow with weapons in receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. Los Angeles has some playmakers in place in Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. among others.

For new general manager Ryan Poles, surrounding Fields with weapons on offense should be a priority this offseason. While there’s talent in place with Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, the Bears need some real playmakers at wide receiver to open things up downfield. With Allen Robinson set to hit free agency and Mooney the only dependable option at wideout, Poles will need to address the position both in free agency and the NFL draft.

Having a dominant defense

It’s fair to point to the fact that both the Rams and Bengals got to the Super Bowl because of their high-powered offenses. But some of the credit should also go to their strong defensive outings, especially in the postseason. Los Angeles has a dominant pass rush, which has made it a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Cincinnati’s defense has risen to the challenge, including holding the Chiefs to just three points in the second half of the AFC Championship Game.

The Bears have all of the makings of a solid defense, including Roquan Smith, Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Jaylon Johnson. Now, it’s up to Poles to fill some important holes on the roster and for Eberflus’ staff to put their players in positions to succeed.

Having good coaching

When you look at the Rams and Bengals, they have solid coaches in place. Sean McVay has led his team to their second Super Bowl in four seasons while Zac Taylor has gotten better as the season went on. Matt Nagy was living proof that the Bears were being held back by their coaching staff, which is why he was fired. Nagy proved not to be the guy to develop Justin Fields — or coach this team.

New head coach Matt Eberflus already stressed the importance of serving as a head coach, rather than a coordinator. But since he’s a defensive-minded coach, he’s entrusted offensive coordinator Luke Getsy with developing Fields and getting this offense on track. And he already understands the importance of building an offense around the strengths of his players, namely the quarterback. Eberflus’ coaching staff boasts a ton of experience, which will hopefully lead to plenty of success.

