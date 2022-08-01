Bears LB Roquan Smith is staying involved as he remains sidelined at training camp

The Chicago Bears have wrapped their first week of non-padded practices at training camp. But they’ve been without their biggest defensive star in linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith, was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of camp. But he also remains in contract flux heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

“I’m not in the middle of that, so I really can’t say there’s progress/not progress,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “That’s Ryan (Poles) and him working together. So I don’t really have an update my part.”

While Smith hasn’t been participating in practice, he’s been on the sideline every day working with his teammates.

“I just feel that he’s being a professional,” Eberflus said. “He’s in the meetings and he’s doing a good job with helping the younger players.”

Last week, Eberflus confirmed that Smith will be filling the important role of weak-side linebacker on defense. It’s a role where Shaquille Leonard thrived during his time with Eberflus in Indianapolis. While Smith has already been one of the best linebackers in the league, the hope is he takes it to a greater level under Eberflus.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire