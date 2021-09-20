Bears LB Roquan Smith set the tone for the defense in Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears defense rebounded in a big way with a dominant showing against the Cincinnati Bengals, where they forced four consecutive turnovers en route to a 20-17 win to give the Bears their first win of the season.

Our Bears player of the game is linebacker Roquan Smith, who continues to prove he’s one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Smith had 8 total tackles, 1.0 sack and an interception of Joe Burrow, which he returned 53 yards for a touchdown to give the Bears a 14-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

“Best linebacker in the game — and I tell him that,” Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said. “I’ve been saying that since last year. Having a guy like that makes it easy. He’s just a phenomenal player. He can run like a DB. Hit like a linebacker. He can cover like a DB. I don’t have enough good things to say about Roquan. And he’s turned into a leader. A lot of people don’t realize how young he is. I’m just happy he’s on my team.”

