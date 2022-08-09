Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has formally requested a trade, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Smith, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, has been locked in a contract dispute since the beginning of training camp. Smith has been sidelined since the start of training camp the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

In the detailed message below, Smith noted he lost trust in the organization in their attempts to take advantage of him during contract negotiations. He also feels like it hasn’t been so much as a negotiation rather than them pressuring him to take the deal or leave it.

#Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

More to come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire