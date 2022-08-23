Bears LB Roquan Smith made immediate impact in return to team drills on Tuesday

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Roquan Smith
    Roquan Smith
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Eberflus
    Matt Eberflus
    American football coach

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is back at practice following the end of his contract “hold-in” last Saturday.

Following a ramp-up period where Smith participated in only individual drills, Smith returned to team drills on Tuesday, where he had an immediate impact.

According to media members in attendance at Tuesday’s practice, Smith had a huge play on the first snap with a tackle-for-loss on the running back.

Per Sean Hammond, “Smith looked impressive in the run game all afternoon.”

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Smith will be among the starters playing the first half in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

After missing the first two preseason games and most of training camp, this will be the first live-action for Smith at weak-side linebacker this summer.

Earlier this month, Smith requested a trade after contract negotiations reached an impasse. He ended his “hold-in” last Saturday, where he practiced for the first time this summer. Now, Smith is focused on playing out the final year of his rookie deal and seeing what happens.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

