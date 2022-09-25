Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip) expected to play vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears (1-1) got some good news on the injury front ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans (0-1-1) regarding star linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith, who hasn’t practiced all week with a hip injury suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), is expected to play against the Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He was listed as questionable.

It’s big news considering Chicago will already be without one of their starting linebackers in Matt Adams, who has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

#Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith, who missed practice time this week with a hip injury and is listed as questionable, is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

With Adams out, look for undrafted rookies Jack Sanborn or Sterling Weatherford to get their first NFL action at linebacker alongside Smith and Nicholas Morrow. Joe Thomas was also elevated from the practice squad for game day in Adams’ absence.

Chicago will also be without rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring), tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) against Houston.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire