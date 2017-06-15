Bears LB Leonard Floyd needed two months to recover from concussion

Chicago Bears outside linebacker and 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd suffered a concussion in the second-to-last game of last season. He missed the finale.

Nobody noticed because there were no more games to play, but Floyd actually needed a couple months to recover from that concussion.

According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Floyd said he didn’t feel right for two months after the concussion, his second of last season. That’s scary, especially when Floyd described how slow his brain was working in the months after the season.

“You just don’t feel normal,” Floyd told the Sun-Times. “You know, it’s this thinking part, like you don’t think the same.

“I wasn’t thinking like I normally would think. And then I’d be staring off in space sometimes instead of paying attention.”

Floyd showed last season why he was the ninth pick of last year’s draft. He had seven sacks in 12 games. But after multiple concussions his rookie season, and the long recovery from the second one, the Bears will have to closely monitor Floyd going forward.

The Bears think a change to Floyd’s technique might help, according to the Sun-Times. On both concussions, he collided with teammate Akiem Hicks as he attempted a tackle. The Bears have been working with Floyd to not lead with the crown of his helmet when he tackles.

Hopefully Floyd can avoid anymore concussions, especially since the recovery from his last one was so troubling.

