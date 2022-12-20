Bears LB Jack Sanborn out for the season, Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall

There’s good news and bad news on the injury front coming out of Halas Hall on Tuesday. The bad news is linebacker Jack Sanborn is out for the season with ankle injury suffered during Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to head coach Matt Eberflus as he met with reporters on Tuesday.

The good news is Eberflus said that guard Teven Jenkins is already back at the team facility and is “looking good” after suffering a scary neck injury during Sunday’s game. Jenkins spent time at a local hospital for further evaluation but was out by Monday.

Matt Eberflus said Jack Sanborn is headed to injured reserve with an ankle injury because he would miss the final 3 games anyways. Teven Jenkins is 'day to day' and could practice this week. He's in the building today 'looking good' per Eberflus. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 20, 2022

Sanborn was one of the bright spots for the Bears defense this season. An undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin, he stepped up following the Roquan Smith trade and became one of the team’s best defenders. Sanborn finishes the season with 64 total tackles, five for a loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Jenkins, meanwhile, has been arguably the best offensive lineman on the Bears this season after switching from tackle to guard. He’s considered day-to-day and could even practice this week, according to Eberflus.

More information regarding injuries will come out later in the day when the first official report of the week is released. The Bears have a truncated schedule due to their Saturday game against the Buffalo Bills.

