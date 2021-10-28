Bears laud Deebo Samuel's strength before 49ers clash in Week 8

Bears laud Deebo's strength ahead of Week 8 game vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards through seven weeks, despite the 49ers playing one fewer game than most teams around the league. Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai is the man who has to scheme to stop Samuel in Week 8, and spoke to reporters Thursday about the challenge of slowing down Deebo.

"He's a really strong receiver, he's got strong hands he gets in and out of his cuts really well and he's aggressive with the ball in his hands," Desai said. "So it's a credit to him and how he plays the game, he plays with a certain aggressive mindset which is why he's having the success he's having."

Samuel also is third in the NFL in yards after the catch (319), trailing only D'Andre Swift and Cooper Kupp.

Deebo did not practice Wednesday as he joins a number of 49ers dealing with calf issues. The Athletic's Matt Barrows did report that Samuel was with his teammates for the start of practice on Thursday.

Being able to suit up for practice Thursday bodes well for Deebo's availability in Week 8, and the Bears clearly respect the challenge of defending Samuel.

Jimmy Garoppolo likely will be looking Deebo's way early and often as the 49ers hope to stop a four-game losing streak in the Windy City.

