Bears are out of the Larry Warford chase

The Saints have dropped guard Larry Warford onto the open market. The Bears have dropped their pursuit of him.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bears are not pursuing the three-time Pro Bowler.

It’s unclear whether the Bears were ever officially in on the chase for Warford. They reportedly were considering it. Regardless, they currently are not.

The Texans also have been linked to the 28-year-old Warford, a third-round pick of the Lions in 2013. Warford signed with the Saints in 2017. He started 44 of 48 regular-season games in New Orleans, with five playoff starts.

