Bears land a top playmaking receiver in new 7-round NFL mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Chicago Bears will be looking to address some important needs with limited draft capital.

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles will have just six draft picks to fill some big needs at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive back and other positions of need. While Chicago doesn’t have a first-round selection, they do have two picks in the second round and three total selections in the top 71.

With the NFL draft just around the corner, NFL Network’s Chad Reuter unveiled his latest seven-round mock draft, where the Bears addressed some important offensive and defensive needs.

Round 2, Pick 39: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The Bears are in need of a playmaking wide receiver for quarterback Justin Fields, and Reuter has them landing a top wideout in Arkansas’ Treylon Burks with the 39th overall pick.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about Burks:

Big, smooth and natural, Burks possesses the versatility to operate from wherever you want and get to wherever you need no matter the competition. He’s a mismatch receiver combining size, strength and competitiveness similar to the Titans’ A.J. Brown, but his speed testing at the NFL Scouting Combine did not meet expectations. Arkansas benefitted by putting the ball in his hands from a variety of alignments and there is no reason to believe NFL play-callers won’t benefit from doing the same. The tape is extremely exciting with real NFL skills jumping off the screen, but his potential to become a high-volume, three-level target is a little more cloudy after a relatively disappointing showing at the combine.

Wide receiver remains a big weakness for Chicago, whose top wideouts are Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown. While it seems unlikely that Burks will fall to the Bears in the second round, he would be an immediate upgrade Chicago’s receiving corps.

Round 2, Pick 48: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

When looking at Chicago’s top needs, edge rusher isn’t among them. Which is why it’s a bit of a surprise that Reuter has the Bears selecting Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie in the second round with Pick 48.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Ebiketie:

Purposeful rusher with good length. Ebiketie is quiet to the edge with accurate, active hands and a pressure percentage worthy of projection. He’s not bendy and loose but uses body lean and skilled hands to grease the edge and access the pocket. He will need to keep adding to his bag of tricks as a pocket hunter, as he lacks the base and body type to hold his ground and plug up run games on a consistent basis. Ebiketie could see action as a sub-package pass rusher early in his career. He has the potential to find starting reps as a 3-4 rush linebacker in the future.

Chicago traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack earlier this offseason, and some have wondered if Poles could also deal Robert Quinn ahead of the NFL draft. The Bears also have third-year pro Trevis Gipson and newcomer Al-Quadin Muhammad off the edge. Ebiketie would be a talented young edge rusher to add to the fold.

Round 3, Pick 71: CB Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio

Cornerback is a top need ahead of the NFL draft, so it’s not a surprise that Reuter has the Bears selecting Texas-San Antonio’s Tariq Woolen with the 71st overall pick.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Woolen:

Woolen’s draft grade could require altering the tape-to-traits ratio, with his elite traits garnering a higher percentage of the projection than might normally be the case. Woolen has shown growth over his two years at cornerback but he’s still raw and needs time to get where he needs to go. He has an exceptionally rare blend of size, length and speed to contest catches on all three levels of the field if a team can develop his technique. A lack of commitment as a run supporter will need to be addressed, though. Woolen’s rare measurables and potential to play in a variety of schemes make him worthy of drafting and molding for the long haul.

Cornerback was Chicago’s biggest weakness on defense last season, and it’s something that Poles hasn’t made any big swings to address in free agency. The Bears can find a talented cornerback prospect with one of their first three picks, and Woolen is someone who would compete with Thomas Graham Jr. for the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson.

Round 5, Pick 148: S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Chicago has found some late-round gems in the fifth round in the past, and perhaps they’ll find another in Toledo safety Tycen Anderson with the 148th overall pick.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Anderson:

Three-year starter who aligned as a big nickel and box add-on at Toledo and will likely be targeted in that same capacity by pro teams. Anderson’s size, length and speed stand out on tape. He’s a determined run supporter who plays with adequate block take-on and play strength near the line of scrimmage. He’s a rangy, long tackler with the ability to short-circuit outside runners. Anderson has the potential to handle coverage underneath but might not have the instincts or ball skills to handle additional coverage duties. He has the ability to fit as backup down safety with upside.

The Bears are looking for a starting safety opposite Eddie Jackson, where Anderson could compete with newcomer Dane Cruikshank for the starting role.

Round 5, Pick 150: OG Spencer Burford, Texas-San Antonio

With their second selection in Round 5, Reuter has the Bears finally addressing offensive line with Texas-San Antonio guard Spencer Burford.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Burford:

Long-armed guard/tackle prospect who is fueled by energy and athletic ability. Burford has the foot quickness and agility teams are looking for as a move blocker but his play can be rushed and unfocused, which can turn a win into a loss on any given rep. He needs to add muscle mass and drop the pad level, but has enough bend in his lower half to become a more consistent drive blocker with technique work. He can do a better job of uncorking a stiffer punch into rushers but he gets the most out of his length in pass protection and has the recovery athleticism to make up for missteps. Burford’s physical traits and positional flexibility give him a head start in chasing a roster spot.

The Bears have been experimenting with different offensive line alignments during voluntary minicamp, where Larry Borom has been getting a look at left tackle and Teven Jenkins at right tackle. But right guard remains a glaring hold, where Burford could be a potential first-year starter.

Round 6, Pick 186: OG Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

While it took Reuter long enough to address the offensive line, he made up for it in drafting back-to-back offensive lineman. With Chicago’s final pick at 186th overall, he has them selecting Virginia Tech guard Lecitus Smith.

Here’s what Zierlein had to say about Smith:

An athletic, three-year starter at guard with a decent frame, Smith lacks the desired measurables for the position. He is capable of working as a move blocker and out in space. However, he really struggles with hand placement and staying under control at the point of attack and on work-up blocks. His lack of consistency as a run blocker is balanced by surprising technique and success in pass protection. Some of Smith’s issues are correctable through coaching and discipline, but he might not rise above the level of average backup with the ability to step in and start from time to time.

Speaking to the previous concerns about the offensive line, Smith projects to be a developmental prospect at guard for the Bears. Considering injuries were a concern for Chicago last offseason, Smith could provide valuable depth on the interior.

