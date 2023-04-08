Bears land a top edge rusher at No. 9 in CBS Sports’ latest mock draft

The Chicago Bears traded out of the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but they’re still primed to land a top prospect at ninth overall.

The Bears have a number of pressing needs to address, including at defensive tackle, defensive end and offensive tackle. Most mocks have Chicago targeting an offensive tackle — like Paris Johnson Jr. or Broderick Jones. But if a top defensive lineman falls to them, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see GM Ryan Poles pull the trigger.

In a new mock draft from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards, the Bears land one of the draft’s best edge rushers in Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson at No. 9.

By trading back from No. 1 overall, Chicago missed on the opportunity to select either Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter. Instead, the Bears take an incredibly long edge rusher with immense potential. The Bears had the worst pass-rush production in the league last season and address it in the first round.

Chicago had the league’s worst pass rush last season, notching just 20 sacks in 17 games. Safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks last season with four, which speaks to the need to shore up the edge.

In 36 games at Texas Tech, Wilson totaled 121 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. He has tremendous upside and could very well be the first non-quarterback off the board.

Wilson has met with the Bears three times during the pre-draft process, including most recently on a Top 30 visit. At the NFL combine, Wilson praised Chicago’s coaching staff and said he’d love to play for the organization.

“Great energy,” Wilson said. “Love the coaches. Love the GM. They got great coaches and I would be excited to play for the Bears.”

