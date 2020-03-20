What happens when a team signs a 33-year-old tight end with nothing left in the tank to a two-year, $16 million deal? They're forced to address the position in the upcoming NFL Draft.

That's the reality facing the Chicago Bears this year after adding Jimmy Graham in free agency. The former Packer looked closer to retirement than a lucrative free-agent contract last season and is a far cry from the answer the Bears need at tight end.

As a result, in the Draft Wire's latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft, the Bears snag Notre Dame's Cole Kmet at No. 43 overall.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kmet makes even more sense now than he did a week ago. He's a younger version of Graham with his combination of size and above-average athletic ability. Rookie tight ends often struggle to make an immediate impact in Year 1, and with Trey Burton and Graham already on the roster, a player like Kmet can be brought along slowly and in time for the 2021 season.

At No. 50, the Bears add much-needed cornerback help in Clemson's AJ Terrell.

Ryan Pace hasn't addressed the secondary yet in free agency, and with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's departure to the Cowboys, the Bears have holes at starting cornerback and safety.

Terrell projects as a plug-and-play candidate in Year 1 and would join a training camp battle between Kevin Toliver and Tre Roberson for a crack at first-team reps.

The Bears' trade for Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles cost them their fourth-round pick. They're left with the following selections in 2020: 163 (5th round), 196 (6th round), 200 (6th round), 226 (7th round), 230 (7th round).

Bears land TE, CB in latest 2020 NFL mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago