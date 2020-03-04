Bears land small-school safety in 3-round NFL mock draft

The Ryan Pace-led Bears have never shied away from taking small-school players in the NFL draft. He landed Tarik Cohen and Bilal Nichols from the small(er)-school ranks and both players have developed into significant contributors on offense and defense.

The 2020 NFL Draft will provide Pace with another opportunity to tap into the non-FBS ranks to uncover the next great Bear, and in Dane Brugler's new three-round mock draft, that's exactly what he does.

At pick No. 43, Brugler sends the Bears Lenoir-Rhyne safety, Kyle Dugger.

Dugger was one of the NFL combine's big winners last week. He checked in at 6-foot-1, 217 pounds and ran a 4.49 40-yard dash. His 42-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-2 broad jump were elite scores and has his stock rising (rapidly) up the second round.

The Bears have a big hole to fill at safety next to Eddie Jackson, and Dugger projects as a player who can come in and make an immediate impact. His transition to the NFL will be challenging, however. He rarely (if ever) faced NFL-level skill players on the DII level and will have to adapt to the massive difference in speed and explosiveness next fall. The good news? His athletic scores confirm he can do it.

Dugger started just seven games in 2019 because of a hand injury but still managed 31 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

As for the Bears' second pick in Round 2, Brugler sends the offense some help in tight end Cole Kmet at No. 50 overall.

Prior to the NFL combine, this pick would've excited Bears fans. But after watching Kmet labor as an athlete, questions about his ability to be the kind of weapon in the passing game that today's tight ends (especially in Matt Nagy's offense) have to be are legitimate.

Kmet measured 6-foot-7 and 262 pounds and ran a respectable 4.7 40-yard dash. His 37-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-3 broad jump are really, really good numbers, but is he twitchy enough? His tape doesn't look like it; he plays a lot like former Notre Dame standout and current Vikings starter, Kyle Rudolph.

Look, the Bears would love to have a player like Rudolph, so it's not like this pick would be a bad one. Beggars can't be choosers, either, and with the makeup of Chicago's tight end room, anything is an upgrade at this point.

