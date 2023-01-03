Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares thoughts on Bills DB Damar Hamlin
Mike Tomlin says he's known Damar Hamlin since he was 12.
A scary scene played out Monday at Paycor Stadium, as emergency medical personnel attended to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.
Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital after he collapsed on field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 2.ESPN reported that Hamlin received CPR for multiple minutes before being taken off field.Monday’s game was suspended following the incident.“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted after holding a prayer on the field.This is a developing story. Credit: @cosmicbooknews via Storyful
A statement from the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bills-Bengals game was delayed more than 15 minutes for a frightening injury.
An imbalanced schedule for Bills and Bengals in playoff mix wouldn’t be worst-case scenario after Bills safety collapsed on field. Football can wait.
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals showed incredible courage and resolve, and tie for first place in the power rankings to conclude Week 17.
The NFL world was shocked when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday.
