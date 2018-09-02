Bears land Mack from Raiders, reportedly give him record deal

The Chicago Bears acquired defensive end Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, then reportedly reached a new deal with the pass rusher that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Mack agreed to a six-year, $141 million extension with the Bears, according to multiple reports. The deal averages $23.5 million per season, includes $90 million in guaranteed money and a $60 million signing bonus.

The previous bar was set Friday, when the Los Angeles Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald finalized a contract worth $135 million, with $87 million guaranteed.

Mack had been a holdout during the preseason as he sought to become one of the NFL's highest-paid defenders.

In exchange for Mack, the Bears sent a bevy of draft compensation to the Raiders, who will part with Mack and a second-round pick in 2020 as well as a conditional fifth-rounder in the same draft.

Oakland gets first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, a third-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-rounder in 2019 from the Bears.

The Bears began negotiating with Mack's agents on a long-term deal on Friday night.

Entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, Mack, 27, is due to make $13.85 million this season. He has 40.5 sacks in four NFL seasons while starting all 64 games. He had 10.5 sacks last season.

Mack, selected by Oakland with the fifth pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, had not received any offers from the team since February.

The Bears added one of the NFL's premier pass rushers to a linebacker corps that also includes top-10 picks Roquan Smith and Leonard Floyd.

