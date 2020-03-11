Can the Bears land an impact player with their compensatory pick?

The Bears were awarded a fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Tuesday, which will be the 140th selection overall (the 34th pick of Round 4.)

While a pick like that certainly isn't as exciting as a Day-2 selection, it does have value. The Bears should land a player who's capable of making the final roster and contributing at least on special teams or as a key backup.

Here's a look at the players who were drafted 140th since the 2014 NFL draft.

2019: Jacksonville Jaguars - Ryquell Armstead (RB, Temple)

Armstead finished his rookie season with 35 carries for 108 yards and 14 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He'll continue to serve as Leonard Fournette's backup in 2020.

2018: Oakland Raiders - Maurice Hurst (DL, Michigan)

Hurst played 522 snaps in 2019 and finished the season as the Raiders' second-highest graded defender, per Pro Football Focus.

2017: New York Giants - Wayne Gallman (RB, Clemson)

Gallman's promising rookie season, when he carried the ball 111 times for 476 yards, was derailed with the selection of Saquon Barkley in 2018.

2016: Tennessee Titans - Tajae Sharpe (WR, UMASS)

Sharpe has flashed legitimate playmaking upside since joining the Titans in 2016 but he hasn't quite managed to break out. He registered a career-high four touchdown receptions in 2019.

2015: Oakland Raiders - Ben Heeney (LB, Kansas)

Heeney's NFL career didn't last long. After a somewhat solid rookie season in 2015, Heeney was sidelined in October 2016 with an ankle injury and never made it back to an active role. He was released by the Houston Texans in August 2018.

2014: New England Patriots - Cameron Fleming (OT, Stanford)

Fleming appeared in nine games as a rookie but failed to make the active roster the following season. He was added to the Patriots practice squad and eventually worked his way back to the active roster. Fleming's started 25 games in the NFL, including three last year with the Dallas Cowboys.

Can the Bears land an impact player with their compensatory pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago