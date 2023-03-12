Bears land impact offensive player in Todd McShay’s post-trade mock draft

The Chicago Bears made a splash when they traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for an absolute haul. Chicago got two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore for the top selection.

General manager Ryan Poles now has a WR1 for his quarterback Justin Fields, as well as additional draft picks — including a top-10 pick this year.

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his latest mock draft after the Bears traded the first overall pick to the Panther, where three quarterbacks go in the top three picks.

With Chicago sitting at ninth overall, McShay notes that three edge rushers are already off the board, a risk that came with moving back eight spots. So, the Bears get some help for Fields in Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski with the No. 9 selection.

There were already questions about whether Skoronski fits better as a tackle or guard at the next level, and his 32¼-inch arm length measurement at the combine will keep that chatter alive. Offensive tackles ideally have 34-inch length or more. But he is sudden, almost always balanced in his set and powerful. And the explosion showed up in his vertical (34.5 inches) and broad jump (9-foot-7), both second-best among offensive linemen. Plus, only three sacks over 33 career starts were attributed to him at Northwestern. Braxton Jones looked impressive as a rookie, but the Bears need help on the offensive line.

Heading into free agency, Chicago has needs across the offensive line, especially at tackle. There’s a glaring hole at right tackle, which could be a focal point in free agency. Braxton Jones is coming off a solid rookie season, so it’ll be interesting to see what the Bears do with him. McShay notes Skoronski could be suited as either a tackle or guard.

McShay also noted that Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a wild card here considering his off-field situation after being arrested for reckless driving racing last week. In this situation, McShay has Chicago going with Skoronski instead of Carter, who falls to the Texans at No. 12.

The Bears have so many needs to address this offseason, but things should become clearer after free agency, where Poles has $75 million in salary cap space — after the Moore acquisition — to work with.

