Bears land impact EDGE, WR in 1st round of ESPN’s 2024 mock draft

The Chicago Bears’ offseason program is in the books, and the players are gearing up for the start of training camp in a couple of weeks.

When looking at the Bears’ roster, there’s still a glaring hole at edge rusher, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them add a veteran before camp next month.

Still, it’s hard not to think about how they can address that need in the 2024 NFL draft, where Chicago has two first-round selections (thanks to the trade of the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers).

In a 2024 mock draft from ESPN’s Jordan Reid, the Bears use a top-10 pick on an edge rusher and add another explosive playmaker for quarterback Justin Fields.

Here’s a look:

Round 1, Pick 10 (from CAR): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

The Bears’ first selection comes courtesy of the Panthers, who pick 10th overall in this scenario. With that selection, Chicago lands an impact edge rusher in Alabama’s Dallas Turner. Last season, Turner had five sacks, nine QB hits, 21 QB hurries and 35 total pressures.

Even after rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (four) and the team produced a league-low in sacks (20) in 2022, the Bears have made little improvement to their pass rush. Turner is raw and hasn’t quite figured out how to consistently string pass-rush moves together, but at 6-4, 240 pounds, he has impressive physical traits and upside. He enters the 2023 season as the key part of the Alabama defensive front after recording 35 pressures and four sacks last season.

Round 1, Pick 11: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Meanwhile, Chicago’s own first-round pick comes one spot later at 11th overall, where they add another playmaker for Justin Fields in Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka. He’s considered the second best receiver behind college teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. Last season, Egbuka had 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Another first-round receiver from Ohio State? Harrison receives most of the attention, but Egbuka looked great during his first season as a starter in 2022 (74 catches, 1,151 yards, 10 scores). He is a crafty and detailed route runner with a great feel for attacking creases against zone looks and the body control and instincts to create separation against man coverage. Even after adding DJ Moore and Chase Claypool, Egbuka would boost the passing game around Justin Fields — and give the Bears a security blanket in case Claypool (a free agent in 2024) doesn’t pan out for them.

