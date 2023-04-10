Bears land high-upside edge rusher in Lance Zierlein’s new mock draft

The Chicago Bears have the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL draft after trading the first overall selection to the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears have a number of pressing needs to address, including along the defensive and offensive lines. While a lot of mock drafts have Chicago targeting an offensive tackle with their first pick, they could very well go defensive line if a top prospect is available.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has the Bears doing just that with the surprising addition of Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness at ninth overall.

A big-time athletic tester with upside, Van Ness has the potential to play multiple spots along the defensive front. His best football is still ahead of him.

The Bears have an obvious need at pass rusher after they totaled just 20 sacks last season, which was the worst in the NFL. While they added some solid veteran options in free agency with DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green, they’re lacking a true star at the position.

Van Ness totaled 70 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in his last two seasons at Iowa. Van Ness didn’t start with the Hawkeyes, but he’s one of the draft’s best speed-to-power rushers.

Van Ness does seem like a bit of a reach for Chicago at No. 9, but he’s certainly someone they could look to target if they opt to trade back again in the draft.

