Bears land dynamic duo in Field Yates’ latest mock draft

ESPN’s Field Yates unveiled his latest two-round mock draft, which featured a favorable scenario for the Chicago Bears with their pair of top-10 selections.

In what will come as a surprise to no one, Chicago selects USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall selection. It’s as close to a lock as you can get at this point, following the Justin Fields trade and the extensive time the Bears have spent with Williams during the pre-draft process.

We know the Bears will use the first overall pick on a quarterback — they traded Justin Fields to the Steelers last month — and Williams is a safe bet to be the answer under center. His dazzling playmaking ability will travel to the NFL, and he’d be set up for early success with an enviable wide receiver duo of DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Chicago might even be able to further improve his supporting cast with its second top-10 selection at No. 9. Either way, this pick concludes the stress-free portion of the draft, as things get interesting from here.

The No. 9 pick is where things will get interesting for the Bears. With the expectation that four quarterbacks will be selected in the top five, Chicago will have options at several positions come the ninth overall selection.

In this scenario, Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze falls right into the Bears’ lap, giving Chicago a potent 1-2-3 punch at receiver along with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

This pick projection really excites me. Odunze ranks sixth on my board, meaning he’s a value pick at No. 9 and a great get for the offense, which will be led by a rookie QB. The idea of Odunze alongside DJ Moore and Keenan Allen is tantalizing, as Odunze tied for the most contested catches in the FBS last season with 24. His combination of 6-foot-3 size, great body control and high-end instincts makes him a threat at every level of the field.

If Odunze isn’t available, one of offensive tackle Joe Alt or edge rusher Dallas Turner (both considered the top prospect at their respective positons) will be available for the Bears at No. 9. General manager Ryan Poles could even elect to trade back and acquire more capital in what’s a top-loaded draft class. It’s a win-win scenario regardless.

