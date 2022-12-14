Bears land defensive star in Todd McShay’s first 2023 NFL mock draft

With just four games left this season, the Chicago Bears are gearing up for what’s sure to be a busy offseason. They’re also trending toward a top-three pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where there are no shortage of options to consider.

ESPN’s Todd McShay unveiled his early first-round 2023 mock draft, where the Bears are in prime position to land a playmaker (or trade back with a quarterback-needy team) with the No. 3 pick.

McShay has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young going No. 1 overall (Texans) and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter going No. 2 overall (Broncos). Which leaves Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, who’s been the favorite for Chicago in early mocks, for the Bears at third overall.

Bears GM Ryan Poles would be thrilled with this scenario. Chicago is another trade-back candidate here, because Stroud is still out there. But then again, my No. 1 prospect is still available. After dealing away Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, the Bears need edge rushers, and Anderson is explosive, instinctive and overpowering. Over the past two seasons, he has averaged more than a sack per game (27.5) and has piled up 56 tackles for loss and 131 pressures. That kind of production would be welcomed to a defense that has just 16 sacks this season (last in the NFL).

The Bears’ pass rush has been nonexistent this season, where they have a league-worst 16 sacks through 14 weeks. They’ve totaled more than one sack in just four games this season. Chicago traded their top edge rusher in Robert Quinn, and they’ll need to find his replacement. Perhaps Anderson is that guy.

