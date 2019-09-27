Bears land CB, OT in latest 2020 NFL mock draft

There's a lot of football left to be played in 2019. As a result, roster strengths could soon flip to weaknesses and vice versa, which makes processes like mock drafts fluid and evolving exercises.

That said, there are some pretty obvious positions of need that GM Ryan Pace will have to address sooner than later. And with two selections in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, he'll have a chance to add quality players to an already talented team.

One position likely to be targeted this offseason is cornerback. Prince Amukamara is in Year 2 of a three-year deal and aside from 2019 sixth-round pick Duke Shelley, there isn't an obvious guy on the roster who appears ready to challenge for starting reps anytime soon.

According to the Draft Wire's latest three-round mock draft, the Bears will use their first second-round pick (from Oakland) on that cornerback with starter's upside: Stanford's Paulson Adebo.

Adebo, who's unofficially listed at 6-1 and 184 pounds, has lockdown corner potential because of his combination of above-average size and athletic ability; it's usually one or the other. He has good ball skills (registered four interceptions in 2018 and has one through four games this season) and he's a physical tackler with a 'want-to' in the run game. Cornerbacks with a well-rounded skill set like Adebo don't last long in the draft and if he doesn't climb into the backend of the first round, this could be a real sweet spot for the Bears to upgrade a position that needs some youth.

As for their second pick in Round 2? The Bears snag Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.

I studied Jackson earlier this summer and came away with this impression prior to the start of the 2019 season:

"Jackson is entering his junior season and might be a prospect who opts to play a full four seasons at Iowa before turning pro. He has all the physical traits a coaching staff will want on the next level, but he's still a little slow to react to complex stunts and blitzes. He's a smart guy and will get better in that department, and if he makes a marked improvement in his blitz/stunt pick up, there should be little hesitation to make the jump to the NFL."

I'm not convinced Jackson will be in this year's draft pool, nor am I convinced the Bears will spend a second-round pick on an offensive tackle. Charles Leno, Jr. and Bobby Massie have the starting gigs locked up for the foreseeable future and while it's never a bad strategy to add a good offensive tackle to the roster, Chicago would be better off adding a developmental prospect later on Day 3.

