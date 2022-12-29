Bears' Kyler Gordon predicted his interception during Bills game

Kyler Gordon predicted his Bills interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

He knew it was coming.

Kyler Gordon and his teammates felt something special would happen for Gordon during the Bears-Bills game on Christmas Eve.

"Just wait, I'm about to. To the crib," Gordon said mic'd up on the sideline when Breon Borders said he thought an interception was in his near future.

After that sideline conversation, Gordon faked a blitz and backed up toward a streaking Isaiah McKenzie, who was taking off on a route for the endzone. Gordon came under the ball and snatched a pass from Josh Allen in the air.

He returned the ball around 35 yards, taking away a potential Bills touchdown and giving the Bears' offense a chance to march the ball downfield. The interception was Gordon's second in the last two games, grabbing one the week prior against the Eagles.

"I told you it was coming, boy! I told you! I told you!" Borders said, continuing their conversation from the sideline.

The interception marked Gordon's third of the season. He also has one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and 64 tackles on the season.

"Go get another. This one take to the crib," Sterling Weatherford said as they returned to the bench.

