Bears' Kyle Long, Tarik Cohen move on from 'em-bare-assing' Instagram Live video

Kyle Long was asked Wednesday it if was embarrassing at all to have been an unwitting - and unclothed - part of Tarik Cohen's Instagram Live video following the Bears' win on Monday Night Football this week.

"Embarrassing? Em-bare-ass-ing," Long quipped. "It caught me by surprise. Had I know that I would be full nude on the internet I probably would've prepared a little bit more."

If anything, Cohen sounded more embarrassed about accidentally broadcasting one of his teammates getting ready for a postgame shower. Cohen set his phone up in his locker after the Bears' "Club Dub" dance party died down, unintentionally catching his right guard in his birthday suit behind him.

Cohen said he immediately texted Long to apologize after he found out what was in the background of his video - he didn't know Long was naked until some friends texted him, which he said "shocked" him.

"He texted me immediately, right when I found out, he texted me ‘I'm so sorry,'" Long said. "And I said, dude, it's okay, [stuff] happens. What are you going to do."

The Bears were in a good mood coming back from Washington after Monday's win, so Long said the plane ride turned into a bit of a comedy club regarding his viral nudity.

"It was a comedy thing for some people," Cohen said. "It wasn't a comedy thing for me because I felt like it was my fault. I wasn't laughing at all."

The upshot of this is you might not see any Instagram Live videos from players during the next "Club Dub" party, given coach Matt Nagy reiterated on Wednesday that live social media broadcasts from a locker room are against NFL policy (that policy, previously, has been lightly enforced, if enforced at all, in those "Club Dub" mobs).

But because Cohen didn't start his unfortunate broadcast with any malicious intent, the Bears are moving on from it. Long accepted Cohen's apology and didn't demand anything else - not even a dinner on the running back or anything along those lines.

"No, he's good," Long said. "I need to start blocking better before I make demands."

