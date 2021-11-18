Bears know ‘good things are gonna happen’ when Justin Fields gets the ball

The Bears have been searching for a franchise quarterback for decades. Someone who, when he takes the field, you know you can win because of.

Chicago might have found that in rookie Justin Fields, who is just seven starts into his NFL career. But the young QB is already inspiring confidence in his teammates and coaches, as evidenced by his impressive outing against the Steelers in Week 9.

Trailing six points with less than three minutes left, Fields led his team on a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, which included some impressive throws from the rookie, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney.

When the Bears called on Fields, he stepped up and delivered on the road in prime time. And that’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates, including safety Tashaun Gipson.

“As long as we give him the ball back, we know that good things are gonna happen,” Gipson said, “and that was just one of those things where I just felt confident that whole drive (against the Steelers) that No. 1 was gonna make a play.”

While the Bears wound up losing that game after the Steelers booted the game-winning field goal — before Cairo Santos’ 65-yarder came up short in the final seconds — the maturation of Fields was a bright spot in the loss.

As Fields continues to build on each game, he faces another test when the Bears welcome the Ravens to town on Sunday, where Chicago will have to contend with superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson and all eyes will be on Fields to see how he responds to the best outing of his young career.

But, as Gipson mentioned, the Bears expect good things will happen when Fields has the ball in his hands.

