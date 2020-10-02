Do the Bears have a kicker competition brewing?

The Chicago Bears will field kicker Cairo Santos for the fourth-straight game in Week 4 against the Colts on Sunday, and after a relatively successful start to 2020, it’s worth asking whether Eddy Pineiro’s job is in jeopardy once he returns from his groin injury.

Santos is 4-of-6 on field-goal attempts this season and has connected on all eight of his extra points.

“Whenever he’s available, I think you have to be smart when you bring a player back and just make sure that you work him up to become game ready,” special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said of Pineiro on Thursday.

Or, maybe Pineiro will be back as soon as Santos hits a cold streak.

That cold streak looked like it was coming in Week 3 against the Falcons when Santos whiffed on a 46-yard attempt.

“He realizes that when you’re indoors, and I think it was a 46-yard field goal, that we’ve got to make those every time,” coach Matt Nagy said. “And so, there’s nothing that I do or we jump down his back or yell at him and scream at him. He understands that. He’s a true professional. He knows that. He’s not trying to miss it.”

The Bears are entering a much tougher portion of their schedule than the first three opponents, who have a combined record of 1-8 so far on the season. Points will be at a premium over the next few games against the Colts and Buccaneers.

“I was probably more upset at the time that we were kicking a field goal — attempting one — than to miss, just because it was that early in the game. Trust me, coach Tabor and Cairo and these guys are wanting to do everything they can to make them.”