Bears kicker Cairo Santos is back at Halas Hall

Considering the Bears offense’s struggles to score touchdowns last week, it’s a good thing kicker Cairo Santos is back at Halas Hall.

Santos missed two practices last week for “personal” reasons, and he was a late scratch on Saturday. Luckily, Chicago found a solid stand-in.

The Bears signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster, where he connected on all four of his field goal attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Giants. Badgley connected from 29, 22, 40 and 35 yards, accounting for all 12 of Chicago’s points.

Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Santos has returned from his “personal” situation, and he’s good to go heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Vikings.

Badgley is back on the practice squad, for the time being.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire