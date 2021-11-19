Bears' Khalil Mack out for season, will have foot surgery

Khalil Mack out for season, will have foot surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In a season filled with impactful injuries, the Bears have been dealt their biggest blow to date. Matt Nagy announced on Friday that Khalil Mack is head to IR to have season-ending foot surgery.

Mack had missed the two previous games with the injury, but the team was hopeful that by sitting those two games, plus resting through the bye week, he’d be good to go for the back half of the season.

Mack had gotten out to a great start to the season before getting hurt, with six sacks in seven games. He and Robert Quinn were also working well together to generate the best pass rush in the league.

Now the Bears will lean on Quinn, Trevis Gipson and new additions Bruce Irvin and Cassius Marsh to get after the quarterback from the edge.

The team also announced on Friday that they placed veteran inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on IR, ending his season. Since Trevathan has already been activated off of IR once this season, he is ineligible to be activated again.

Other key defensive players have been missing recently as well. Eddie Jackson missed all of Week 9 and most of Week 8 after hurting his hamstring on the second snap of the 49ers game. Akiem Hicks has also missed practically three full games with injuries of his own. He hurt himself on the first snap of Week 4’s game against the Lions, then missed all of Week 5 and Week 7. Hicks will also be out for this Sunday’s game against the Ravens.