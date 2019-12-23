Bears' Khalil Mack on losses: 'All them motherf***ers sting'

For Bears head coach Matt Nagy, Week 16's primetime game against the Chiefs was a chance to beat his former mentor, head coach Andy Reid.

For quarterback Mitch Trubisky, it was an opportunity to validate general manager Ryan Pace's belief in the North Carolina star when the Bears moved up to select Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

But none of that makes this loss hurt any worse than the others.

"All them motherf***ers sting," defensive star Khalil Mack said. "Ultimately, the last one at home, you want to go out with a bang in front of the fans. That part makes it sting more."

Mack also noted: "This one was just embarrassing. Understanding the situation, and understanding how we wanted to represent, especially at home. Most of the guys in the locker room feel disappointed."

It's been a disappointing season. Nagy's fabled 202 offense never really took off. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix joined an elite defense thinking a Super Bowl run could be at hand, comparing the Bears' atmosphere to that of Alabama's storied program that churns out national championships.

Losing is definitely never fun. The silver lining, if you choose to see it this way, is the Bears' second round pick is moving up the draft board.

