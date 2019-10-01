Bears' Khalil Mack has been 'looking forward' to facing Raiders in London

It's been more than a year in the making, but Khalil Mack finally will get to face his old team when the Raiders and Bears clash in London in Week 5.

After a long contract impasse with the Raiders, Jon Gruden and then-general manager Reggie McKenzie dealt the star edge rusher to Chicago on Sept. 1 of last year. Mack wasn't expecting the trade, but got what he wanted in the end: a massive contract and a chance to play for a winning franchise in a market that is obsessed with sports.

Mack was tremendous in his first season with the Bears, notching 12 1/2 sacks while helping the Bears win the NFC North. He still relishes the bonds he made in Oakland, but he can't hide his excitement for the upcoming game against his former club.

"Yes sir, I've been looking forward to it," Mack told Deion Sanders after the Bears' Week 4 win over the Vikings. "This is one I've been looking forward to, man. I can't lie to you. I got to let you know how it is, it's going to be a big one for us."

While Mack will tell you there are no hard feelings, he understandably will want to terrorize the Raiders on foreign soil Sunday.

The Raiders have allowed eight sacks through four games, but they did a better job protecting quarterback Derek Carr in their Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts, allowing only one sack in the 31-24 victory.

Jon Gruden's club will have to be even better against Mack and the Bears' vaunted defense Sunday. Chicago ranks fifth in the NFL in total defense, third in sacks with 17, has forced seven fumbles and notched four interceptions.

Mack lines up on both sides for the Bears, so both left tackle Kolton Miller and right tackle Trent Brown will have their hands full Sunday, Keeping Carr upright and clean will be of prime importance if the Silver and Black plan on leaving England with a win and heading into their bye week at 3-2.

The Raiders do have one thing going for them, as Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky dislocated his left shoulder in Week 4 and is unlikely to play in Week 5. That means backup quarterback Chase Daniel will be given the keys to the offense. While Daniel was able to lead the Bears past the Vikings in Week 4, he shouldn't put much fear into the hearts of the Raiders' defense.

Mack and the Bears will be looking to wreak havoc on Carr and the Raiders' offense, hoping to force turnovers and give Daniel a shorter field to work with.

If the Raiders can follow a similar script as they did in Week 4 -- get out to an early lead and control the tempo -- they will put the onus on Daniel to make plays to beat them.

But if the Raiders fall behind, Mack and the Bears' defense will be free to hunt Carr and try to force him to make mistakes. That's a position the Raiders can't be in come Sunday.

