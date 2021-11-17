Bears' Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks hurt

Bears still banged up, many key players miss practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears entered the bye week pretty banged up, and apparently they’re still on the mend even after a bye week. The team announced that six players didn’t practice at all on Wednesday due to various injuries: Khalil Mack (foot), Eddie Jackson (hamstring), Akiem Hicks (ankle), Allen Robinson (hamstring), Danny Trevathan (knee) and Elijah Wilkinson (back).

Mack has missed the past two games with the foot injury. The hope was he could return after the bye, which is why the team opted not to place him on IR. Jackson missed last week’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Steelers, and most of Week 9 too, since he sustained his hamstring injury on one of the first plays of the game against the 49ers. Hicks has been in and out of the lineup all season with various injuries. He hurt his groin on the first play of Week 4’s game against the Lions. That kept him out of Week 5 vs. the Raiders and Week 7 vs. the Buccaneers.

Robinson has played every game this season, but hurt his hamstring towards the end of Week 9. Meanwhile Trevathan missed the first four weeks of the season with another knee injury. Wilkinson has also missed one game, but that was when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 7.

