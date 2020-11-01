Bears’ Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Cordarrelle Patterson expected to play vs. Saints

The Chicago Bears are pretty banged up heading into their Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Center Cody Whitehair has already been ruled out with a calf injury, which means Sam Mustipher will get the start for Chicago.

There were other questions heading into this game as some pretty big names were up-in-the-air. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle), safety Eddie Jackson (knee) and receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (quad) were all questionable for the Saints.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mack, Jackson and Patterson all appear healthy enough to play against New Orleans, which surely means they will.

#Bears WR Cordarrelle Patterson (quad), LB Khalil Mack (ankle), and DB Eddie Jackson (knee) are all in a position where they appear healthy enough to play vs. #Saints, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020





There’s more good news for the Bears as receiver Allen Robinson, who has been in concussion protocol all week, was cleared to play on Sunday. That gives quarterback Nick Foles his top wideout against a questionable Saints secondary, which is huge news for the Bears.