Bears' Khalil Mack declines to speak following London loss to Raiders

Heading into his first game against the Raiders since being traded by them last September, Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack said he wanted to "make [Oakland] pay for it." Afterward, he didn't say much at all.

Mack totaled three tackles, one quarterback hit and a fumble recovery in Sunday's game in London, but it was the Raiders who had the last laugh, coming away with a thrilling 24-21 victory. Following the defeat, Mack apparently wasn't in a talking mood.

Khalil Mack declines to talk postgame after Bears loss to #Raiders — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 6, 2019

Mack certainly wasn't the reason the Bears lost to his former team, but it doesn't change the fact that he proved unable to back up his talk. A glance at the current league standings will reveal his current situation is no better than his last.

He knew going into the game that it would be an emotional one, so it's difficult to blame Mack if his emotions were still fresh in the immediate aftermath of the loss. He's got a longer than usual postgame flight ahead of him, though, and you can be sure he was hoping to head back to the States under different circumstances.

