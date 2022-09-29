Bears' Khalil Herbert talks about Texans' game, player of the week

Herbert talks Texans' game, ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Khalil Herbert was a clutch performer last Sunday, taking over for the injured running back, David Montgomery, to help the Bears beat the Texans for their second win of the season.

"It felt amazing just being able to go out there and help my team win," Herbert said on Unfiltered with David Kaplan. "Do anything I can when I got my number called and the opportunity presents itself. Just to be able to step up to help my team out."

During the first quarter of Sunday's game, Montgomery left with an "ankle/knee" injury he was unable to return from. That meant Herbert had to step up to the plate and deliver, which he did.

Herbert got 20 attempts on the ground and turned it into 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Texans.

When the moment came for him to take over the backfield, he wasn't shy away from the opportunity.

"I think it really goes back to the preparation throughout the week," Herbert said. "You know, getting myself ready because you never know when your number is going to be called. And just being ready for every opportunity that presents itself. And that mindset, I think, helped me last year. And it's the same thing I went into this year with."

For his memorable performance, he was nominated for the NFL's FedEx ground player of the week award alongside running backs Cordarrelle Patterson and Nick Chubb.

Herbert took home enough votes to take home the award and received praise from his friends, family and Bears fans.

"It was cool. My family and friends texted me and shouted me out," Herbert said. "It was just cool to just make them proud. And, you know, my teammates coming up to me saying congrats."

Speaking of his family, Herbert mentioned they were in town for the game and he spent time with them after his outstanding performance. But, he doesn't do anything special. Even after a game like Sunday's, Herbert said he goes home to "relax."

He's keeping his focus on the next game against the New York Giants on the road.

"They have a really good D-line, a really good set of backers in the secondary," Herbert said. "So they're really athletic in the back end. But you know, we're going to try and do what we do."

