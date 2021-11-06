Bears’ Khalil Herbert named to PFF’s Midseason All-Rookie Team

Bears running back Khalil Herbert has been one of the pleasant surprises this season. The sixth-round rookie has not only stepped in for starter David Montgomery, who’s been sidelined with a knee injury, but Herbert has impressed in his absence.

In the last four games, Herbert has 78 carries for 344 yards (4.4 average) and one touchdown. Herbert hasn’t had less than 72 yards in each of those games, including a 100-yard outing against the NFL’s top rushing defense, the Bucs.

Herbert’s also been among the highest-graded rookies from Pro Football Focus, and he garnered recognition for their Midseason All-Rookie Offense Team.

The Midseason All-Rookie Offense 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5l7QmRGdwq — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 5, 2021

“He’s a really quick decision-maker,” coach Matt Nagy said a couple of weeks ago. “So when he makes decisions and sticks a foot in the ground and hits it with that low-contact balance, he’s hard to bring down.”

While Montgomery has started his three-week window to return from injured reserve — and could suit up for Monday night’s game against the Steelers — Herbert has earned No. 2 carries moving forward.

