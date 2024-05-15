Bears’ Kevin Byard reacts to facing Titans in Week 1

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly opening their 2024 campaign against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, but they’ll also be facing off against an old friend, safety Kevin Byard.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Bears will host the Titans in Week 1. The biggest storyline nationally will be the debut of Williams, but the biggest storyline locally will no doubt be the Kevin Byard revenge game.

Byard was traded by the Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had no shortage of struggles before being cut earlier this offseason. He then inked a two-year, $15 million deal with the Bears.

Byard took to social media on Wednesday to share his reaction to the Week 1 Titans game. He kept it short and sweet.

Week 1 👀 — Kevin Byard (@KevinByard) May 15, 2024

The Titans did not face the Eagles last season after the trade went down, so this will be Byard’s first time facing the Titans in his career. It would have been more sentimental had the game been in Nashville, but there will be feelings on both sides, nonetheless.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire