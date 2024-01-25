Bears’ Kenny Norton to serve as defensive backs coach at Senior Bowl

The Chicago Bears will have several assistant coaches in place for the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Bears coaching assistant Kenny Norton III will serve as the defensive backs coach for the American Team at the Senior Bowl, alongside Tennessee’s Justin Hamilton.

Chicago could be looking to shore up the safety position, and Norton will get an up-close look at some top talent like Kamren Kinchens, Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith and Beau Brade.

Norton joins tight ends coach Jim Dray, who will coach the offensive line for the National Team, and assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds, who will coach the defensive line for the American Team.

Last year, former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy served as the head coach of the American Team, and there were a number of assistant coaches. Chicago drafted four players who were at the Senior Bowl: right tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and running back Roschon Johnson.

The Bears have other assistant coaches that will be getting to work with some talented prospects, outside of Hinds and Dray. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will serve as the East head coach in the East-West Shrine Game while linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi will serve as the East’s defensive coordinator.

