Bears keep season-ticket prices constant, but inventory slips

The Bears had a bad season that didn’t seem as bad as it was, thanks to the excitement brought to the team by quarterback Justin Fields.

For 2023, the franchise that went 3-14 in 2022 won’t be charging fans more to attend their games. Sort of.

Via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears sent a letter to season-ticket holders that the price will not increase in 2023. The per-game price necessarily does, however. Last year’s 10-game slate included nine regular-season home games. This year, the Bears will have eight regular-season home games, and two preseason contests at Soldier Field.

The Bears host in 2023 the Packers, Vikings, Lions, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, and Cardinals.

Season-ticket holders have until March 17 to renew. Some perhaps would like to have a little more time, in order to assess some of the moves the team makes, or doesn’t make, in the offseason.

