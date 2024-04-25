Bears need to keep up with NFC North rivals in 2024 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are just hours away from making quarterback Caleb Williams the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft with the hope they finally have the guy that can lead them from that position.

This is a very important draft for general manager Ryan Poles. It could very well make or break the next few years of the franchise. If the Bears do it right, they could prosper for a long time. If they don’t, they could be a last-place team for another half decade or more.

Chicago needs to keep an eye on their NFC North rivals in this draft. Two of the teams won at least one playoff game last season, as both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are dangerous.

Each team has a good quarterback in place, with Jordan Love and Jared Goff, respectively. The Bears are hoping that they will have one now, but that remains to be seen.

With their quarterbacks already in place, the Packers and Lions are already one step ahead. They are going to now try and use the draft to supplement their rosters around the franchise QB.

As for the Minnesota Vikings, they may trade up to select one of the other available quarterbacks in the draft. They may even consider one at No. 11, if they can’t get a deal done.

Regardless of what happens, the Bears need to make sure they are better than their division rivals. If that is the case, they are already on a good track. You must beat your division first if you ever have aspirations of winning the Super Bowl. Poles needs to be better than the Lions, Packers and Vikings this weekend.

