Bears K Cairo Santos named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Bears kicker Cairo Santos has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following Monday night’s 33-14 victory over the Patriots.

Santos accounted for 15 of Chicago’s 33 points, including all four of his field goal attempts from 42, 23, 38 and 50 yards and all three extra point attempts.

Through six games this season, Santos has gone a perfect 11-for-11 on field goals (he missed Week 4 with a personal issue). In fact, Santos has connected on 17 straight field goal attempts (dating back to 2021). It’s the second-longest active streak behind the Raiders’ Daniel Carlson (39 straight).

Players of the Week – Week 7 AFC

Offense: QB Joe Burrow, CIN

Defense: CB Sauce Gardner, NYJ

ST: K Randy Bullock, TEN



NFC

Offense: QB Daniel Jones, NYG

Defense: CB Marco Wilson, AZ

ST: K Cairo Santos, CHI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2022

Santos missed two extra points during a monsoon against the 49ers in Week 1. But he’s followed it up a perfect 19-of-19, both field goals and extra points.

Santos broke Robbie Gould’s franchise record of consecutive field goals made. Santos connected on 40 straight from 2020-21, which is also the third-longest streak in NFL history.

This is the second time Santos has been honored with the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. Santos last won it back in 2020, when he connected all three field goal attempts in a Week 6 win over the Panthers.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire