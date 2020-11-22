How has Bears K Cairo Santos fared after first 10 weeks?
What started as a back-up plan has turned into a plan of action for the Chicago Bears with kicker Cairo Santos, who has established himself as the kicker of the future in Chicago.
Here’s how Santos has fared in his first 10 games this season.
Week 1: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Santos connected on both of his field goal attempts and all three extra points in a Week 1 win over the Lions.
Week 2: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants
Santos connected on 1-of-2 field goals and 2-of-2 extra points in a Week 2 victory against the Giants.
Week 3: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Things looked rocky for Santos, who missed a field goal for the second straight game, finishing 1-of-2 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points in a win over the Falcons in Week 3.
Week 4: Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts
Santos made his only field goal attempt against the Colts, which were the Bears' only points of the game until the final minutes.
Week 5: Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Santos came up big against the Buccaneers, connecting on both field goal attempts, including the game-winning field goal, as well as two extra point attempts.
Week 6: Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers
Santos went 3-of-3 on field goals, including a 55-yarder, along with 2-of-2 on extra points in a win over the Panthers in Week 6 that earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Week 7: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
Santos made both kicks against the Rams -- a 42-yard field goal and an extra point -- in a losing effort in Week 7.
Week 8: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints
Santos tied his season-high of three field goals, connecting on all three attempts including a 51-yarder to force overtime in a losing effort against the Saints in Week 8. He also made both extra point attempts.
Week 9: Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans
Santos continued his hot streak making all three kicks -- including a 22-yard field goal and two extra points in a Week 9 loss to the Titans.
Week 10: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Santos kept the Bears offense in the game against the Vikings, making both of his field goal attempts and the lone extra point in a Week 10 loss on primetime.