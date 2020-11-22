How has Bears K Cairo Santos fared after first 10 weeks?

Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read

What started as a back-up plan has turned into a plan of action for the Chicago Bears with kicker Cairo Santos, who has established himself as the kicker of the future in Chicago.

Here’s how Santos has fared in his first 10 games this season.

Week 1: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Santos connected on both of his field goal attempts and all three extra points in a Week 1 win over the Lions.

Week 2: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Santos connected on 1-of-2 field goals and 2-of-2 extra points in a Week 2 victory against the Giants.

Week 3: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Things looked rocky for Santos, who missed a field goal for the second straight game, finishing 1-of-2 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points in a win over the Falcons in Week 3.

Week 4: Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Santos made his only field goal attempt against the Colts, which were the Bears' only points of the game until the final minutes.

Week 5: Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Santos came up big against the Buccaneers, connecting on both field goal attempts, including the game-winning field goal, as well as two extra point attempts.

Week 6: Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

AP Photo/Mike McCarn

Santos went 3-of-3 on field goals, including a 55-yarder, along with 2-of-2 on extra points in a win over the Panthers in Week 6 that earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Week 7: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Santos made both kicks against the Rams -- a 42-yard field goal and an extra point -- in a losing effort in Week 7.

Week 8: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Santos tied his season-high of three field goals, connecting on all three attempts including a 51-yarder to force overtime in a losing effort against the Saints in Week 8. He also made both extra point attempts.

Week 9: Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans

AP Photo/Ben Margot

Santos continued his hot streak making all three kicks -- including a 22-yard field goal and two extra points in a Week 9 loss to the Titans.

Week 10: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Santos kept the Bears offense in the game against the Vikings, making both of his field goal attempts and the lone extra point in a Week 10 loss on primetime.

