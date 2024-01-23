Bears’ Justin Hinds to serve as defensive line coach at Senior Bowl

The Chicago Bears will have another coaching representative at the Senior Bowl this year.

Bears assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds will serve as the defensive line coach for the American Team at the Senior Bowl. He joins tight ends coach Jim Dray, who will coach the offensive line for the National Team.

Chicago needs to shore up the defensive line, and Hinds will get an up-close look at some top talent like Byron Murphy, Braden Fiske, McKinnley Jackson and T’Vondre Sweat.

Last year, former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy served as the head coach of the American Team. Chicago drafted four players who were at the Senior Bowl: right tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and running back Roschon Johnson.

The Bears have other assistant coaches that will be getting to work with some talented prospects, outside of Hinds and Dray. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will serve as the East head coach in the East-West Shrine Game while linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi will serve as the East’s defensive coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire