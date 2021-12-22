Bears' Justin Fields tweaked ankle in second quarter against Vikings

Justin Fields tweaked his ankle against Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The whole city of Chicago's holidays just got a little bit more tense.

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields tweaked his ankle against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Head coach Matt Nagy said Fields was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough practice and indicated it wasn't serious enough to keep him out of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Don't be surprised when you see him on the injury report. But typically a limited practice participant early in the week is a good sign there is a strong chance they'll play on Sunday.

Fields added he tweaked it in the second quarter, and he finished the game.

And while Nagy believes Fields should be able to play, he added "you always want to be smart."

Fields said it felt better on Wednesday morning and he would take it day by day.

Back up quarterback Andy Dalton is still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which has Nick Foles serving as the back up.

Fields' toughness and ability to play through pain is well documented. Fields suffered a brutal rib injury in the College Football Playoff against Clemson, but continued to play and put up an impressive stat line, throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns.

In an interview with Kirk Herbstreit, Fields said he would've had to been told he could die to not return to the game.

So far this season, Fields has suffered several injuries. Fields had x-rays on his non-throwing hand after the Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers because of swelling. Fields entered that game with a rib injury he suffered in Week 11 that caused him to miss tow games.

And Justin Fields has suffered a lot of brutal hits during his short NFL career and doesn't appear to get the protection other NFL quarterbacks get. Against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, a defender was ejected after a head-to-head hit on a Fields slide.

Fields appeared to get hit late as he was running out of bounds. That resulted in offensive tackle Teven Jenkins getting an unnecessary roughness penalty after pushing some Vikings defenders after the whistle.

After the game, Fields said he appreciated the support.

"I told him I liked what he did there, and I appreciate him, but at the same time he's got to be smart," Fields said. "But I definitely love the mindset and I love him sticking up for me. I think that's what we need more of.

"But I just told him, I love it, but just do it between the whistle."

